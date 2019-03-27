Austria's Kurz Confirms Link Between Christchurch Shooter and Right-Wing Group

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has affirmed that the man who killed 50 people in mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand had a financial link with the right-wing Identitarian Movement in Austria.
Vienna is looking into eradicating the Identitarian Movement, which claims it wants to preserve Europe's identity, Kurz said.
New Zealand was shaken by two mass shootings on 15 March at the al-Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch that left 50 people dead and another 50 injured. After the attacks, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the tragedy an act of terrorism, stressing that the country had faced its "darkest day".
The attack suspect, 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant, was detained immediately afterwards and has been since charged with murder and put into custody.
