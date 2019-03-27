Priyanka's Hubby Nick Jonas 'Coming Soon' Social Post Gets Trolled Ruthlessly

The celebrity husband of the Indian actress had posted a message on Twitter aimed towards building a sense of eager expectation amongst his fans. The post carried just two words followed by a movie camera icon and smiling-face-with-sunglasses emoji.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A social media status update posted by American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas on Wednesday was heavily trolled for its "excruciating" brevity and lack of much-wanted details.

The Twitter post read, "Coming soon…" and had a movie camera emoji followed by a "cool man" smiley.

​The post did not spell out what was "coming" or how soon that something was coming. Judging by a media report from Girlfriend magazine, the Jonas Brothers have another single in the offing after their blockbuster "Sucker" released earlier this month. Sucker marked their first single since the group's re-union.

The brevity of the post and its painful lack of details did not go well with Nick's fans. He was trolled mercilessly.

One user wanted Nick to remove the word "soon" from his vocabulary for good.

Please remove that word from your vocabulary, my dude. pic.twitter.com/NhGQW8NOjF — Jay ~ 🍭SUCKER OUT NOW🍭 (@JayheartsJonas) March 27, 2019

​Marcia has "trust issues" vis-à-vis Nick Jonas.

​This netizen decided to make a point by questioning "how soon" in all caps.

​A "soon soon" or "just soon" was this troll's comment.

soon soon or just soon? pic.twitter.com/Kb06dhsj78 — Jonas World 🍭 (@JonasWorldFeed) March 27, 2019

​Nick's post has been "our worst nightmare" for one Twitter user.

Our worst nightmare has come upon us pic.twitter.com/tKAqY473E5 — Jonas Brothers Meme Factory (@jbmemefactory) March 27, 2019

​Another fan's opinion vented anger saying, "Soon is never!!! Uuuuugh".