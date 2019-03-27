Register
01:46 GMT +327 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of Pheu Thai Party react after unofficial results, during the general election in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2019

    US Calls for Immediate Announcement of Thai Vote Results - State Department

    © REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is calling for a speedy announcement of the Thai election results while standing prepared to work with the newly-elected government, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters.

    "We stand with the Thai people in calling for an expeditious announcement of voting results and a fair and transparent investigation of any reported irregularities," Palladino said on Tuesday. "The United States looks forward to working with Thailand's newly elected government to advance values that bring our countries closer together including democracy, security, and prosperity for all citizens."

    Thailand held its first general election since the 2014 coup on Sunday. In December 2018, the government lifted the ban on political gatherings and canvassing, which had been in force for more than four years.

    "We congratulate the tens of millions of Thai citizens who participated in the long awaited 24 March election for demonstrating their strong support for return to elected government," Palladino said.

    All 500 seats in the House of Representatives were up for grabs. The lower house of the Thai parliament chooses the next government together with the Senate, which is appointed by the Thai military.

    READ MORE: Pro-Military Party Takes Lead in Thai Election, Official Result Delayed

    Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the head of the Thai military who led the coup, is the sole prime ministerial nominee of the Palang Pracharat Party, according to the Thai Public Broadcasting Service.

    He was challenged by Sudarat Keyuraphan, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, which supports Thailand’s ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra; Abhisit Vejjajiva of the Democrat Party; and Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit of the Future Forward Party.

    In this image from video, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, directs the scene as a life-sized cardboard cut-out figure of himself is carried into view by an aid, in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday Jan. 8, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ TPBS
    Thailand to Have 1st General Elections Since 2014 Coup With Record 9,200 Candidates
    The head of the Thai national election commission, Jarungvith Phumma, said on Sunday that a very insignificant number of violations have been registered so far during Sunday's parliamentary elections in Thailand, including three cases of suspected vote buying and seven signals about spoiled ballot papers.

    Phumma added that authorities were already investigating the claims about violations, noting that each alleged act of vote buying must be either recorded on video or captured on photos if perpetrators were not caught in the act by authorities.

    Thai voters are also prohibited from taking selfies or photos at the polling stations because it can either hamper the voting process or could be considered as canvassing, which is prohibited on election day, if the photos depict one of the candidates, among other things.

    Under Thai law, people who are found guilty of such serious violations as votes bribing or intentional spoiling of ballot papers for political motives may receive an up to five-year-long prison term and a fine.

    Related:

    Thai Prime Minister Confirms General Elections to Be Held in 2017
    Goa Summit Outcome, Montenegrin Elections, Thai King Passes Away
    Tags:
    election results, elections, Robert Palladino, Prayut Chan-o-cha, United States, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse