Kuwait Has Agreed to Incorporate Vision 2035 With China's BRI - Ambassador

Kuwait has become one of the first Arab countries to sign a cooperation agreement with China under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa.

New Delhi (Sputnik): China, which is currently on a mission to reinforce the importance of the ancient Silk Road, has called for the joint development of an economic belt along the Silk Road and Maritime Silk Road with Kuwait.

Speaking on Kuwait's increasing engagement with China, Kuwaiti Ambassador to India Jasem Ibrahim Al-Najem said that both countries have agreed to promote the Belt and Road Initiative and to incorporate Kuwait Vision for 2035 in the initiative.

"China and Kuwait plan to enhance their cooperation in the field of economy, trade, people to people contact, communication, security and culture", Ambassador Jasem Ibrahim Al-Najem told Sputnik.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), proposed by China in 2013, comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st century Maritime Silk Road. The aim of BRI is to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa.

Al-Najem also said that trade between China and Kuwait is increasing at a brisk speed.

"China is Kuwait's largest source of imports as the trade volume reached a record $12 billion in 2017. While Kuwait is China's fourth largest crude oil supplier in the Arab world", Ambassador Jasem Ibrahim Al-Najem told Sputnik.

China and Kuwait are celebrating their 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year.