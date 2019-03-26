Man Held for Watching Porn Besides Inflight Female Passenger in India - Reports

The accused was allowed to go free after police gave him a strict warning as the woman had refused to press charges against him.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A businessman hailing from India's financial capital, Mumbai, was held by the police for watching porn in plain sight of a woman who was sitting next to him, reported media outlet TimesNowNews.

READ MORE: Facebook Set to Combat ‘Revenge Porn’ Through New AI Technology

The incident took place on Saturday during a Mumbai-Chennai flight that took off from Mumbai at 10:55 pm.

The lady sitting next to the culprit had a child with her. On seeing that the man was watching porn on his smartphone making his act visible to other co-passengers, she complained to the cabin crew.

When the crew asked the man to shift to a different seat he flatly refused. They then got the woman with her child shifted to a different seat when the flight captain took the onus on himself to resolve the issue.

READ MORE: Pornstar-Turned-Actress Leone is Okay With Excessive 'Yes Ma’am' in Bollywood

The flight captain informed security personnel at the destination airport of Chennai. The man was held by the airport security and handed over to the police.

As the woman refused to file charges against the Mumbai-based businessman, the police let the man go free after giving him a strict warning.