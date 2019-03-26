One Million YouTube Subscribers Leaves Priyanka Chopra Starry Eyed

A jump in the subscriber base rode on her soon to-be-launched web-series “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing”, set to be premiered on Wednesday on YouTube. She will be seen talking “Oprah-style” to three inspirational women: fashion icon Diane Von Furstenberg, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, as well as rapper and actress Awkwafina.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Quantico star Priyanka Chopra's YouTube channel has touched the one million subscriber mark and she has gone bonkers over it.

The increase in her subscriber base has come on the back of her much-awaited series, which will be launched on Wednesday.

Posting a tweet about this, she announced that her YouTube channel had hit the one million mark. She "sealed" her tweet with a love-filled-starry-eyed emoji.

Earlier on Sunday, she shared that she had donned her "inner Oprah" hat and chatted with three women achievers and would be sharing their stories at the launch of her new web-series "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing".

Channelled my inner @Oprah and chatted with three incredibly inspiring women! Cannot wait to share their stories with you in my new @YouTube special If I Could Tell You Just One Thing out March, 27th #JustOneThing

There is great anticipation among netizens for her upcoming reality-series.

I cannot wait to hear their amazing stories 💃💃💃💃and ofcourse all these ladies will be amazing but my eyes will be on you, queen ♥️♥️♥️

​Dear PeeCee,

I was never your fan;

But you never ceased to amaze me.



And now that you have my attention; you never stop inspiring me.



I sooo wish our politicians could be like you. — KeKe (@tkeke) March 24, 2019

