Bomb Scare Forces Singapore Bound Flight to Make Emergency Landing

New Delhi (Sputnik): A bomb threat alarm was raised on Singapore Airlines Flight SQ 423 flying from Mumbai to Singapore in the wee hours of Tuesday. The alert ultimately turned out to be a hoax, reports media agency ANI.
Singapore Airlines confirms there was a bomb threat concerning SQ423 operating from Mumbai to Singapore. The aircraft arrived in Singapore on 26 March 2019 at about 0800hrs (local time). There were 263 passengers on board, assisting the authorities with their investigations
A Singapore Airlines flight landed safely at the Changi Airport in Singapore after the pilot raised a bomb threat alert that later turned out to be a hoax.

The Singapore-bound flight was carrying 262 passengers onboard.
Singaporean air force jets escorted the flight to Changi Airport at around 8:00 am local time where the flight had to make an emergency landing.
The disembarking passengers were made to go through security checks. The police have detained one woman and a child for questioning.
Woman and child allegedly held back for questioning after bomb scare on SIA flight from Mumbai
