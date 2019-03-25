Malala Called Out for Her Disinterest in Abduction & Forced Conversion of Girls

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan-born Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai reportedly blocked a Twitter user based in India when he asked for her views on the alleged forced abduction, religious conversion to Islam and marriage of two Hindu girls in Pakistan's Sindh province.
The Twitter user, Krishna, asked Malala for her views on the incident seeking her support to ensure justice for the Hindu girls.
.@malala two Hindu girls of your age were kidnapped from their home, were molested and forcefully converted to your religion, Islam.— Krishna (@dianoeticpriest) March 24, 2019
The world should know about this barbaric act by Islamists. Please RT in support of those two poor Hindu girls. Thank you. https://t.co/HjKDk3jHgR
However, instead of replying to the tweet, Malala surprisingly blocked Krishna.
READ MORE: Pakistani Authorities Ban Asia Bibi From Leaving Country — Reports
The move apparently indicated that she was not interested in speaking on the matter, let alone condemning it.
Krishna described Malala's response as "weird".
Weird but Okay. pic.twitter.com/ufJ6RpjblX— Krishna (@dianoeticpriest) March 24, 2019
Dear @Malala, if & when you are a bit free from your busy schedule, please do raise your voice for girls like Raveena & Reena who are forcibly converted & married to the men waiting to rape them. Do listen to the helpless cries of their father & dare to question Pakistan Army. https://t.co/BwhGXxwRsR— Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) March 24, 2019
Raveena and Reena were reportedly kidnapped from their home in Sindh's Ghotki district on 20 March. Soon after, a video went viral in which a cleric was shown conducting Nikah (marriage) of both girls to their alleged kidnappers.
Muslims kidnapped his two daughters & forcibly converted them to Islam. The distraught Hindu father in Sindh, Pakistan is inconsolable in grief as he has no one turn to & realizes his girls r gone forever like so many other Hindu girls in Islamic Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Ze7qnMvuRu— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) March 24, 2019
The Hindu community in the area has since been staging protests over the incident.
People on either side of the international border separating India and Pakistan have expressed shock and disdain over the alleged incident, which is threatening to spiral out of control.
READ MORE: Breaking Barriers: Pakistan Gets First Female Hindu Judge
This prompted the governments of India and Pakistan to seek separate reports on the matter.
India's Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj instructed the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad, Ajay Bisaria, to send a status report on the incident.
I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on this. @IndiainPakistan— Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 24, 2019
Two Hindu girls abducted on Holi eve in Pakistan's Sindh https://t.co/r4bTBSoy9d via @TOIWorld
According to Media reports, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has also ordered an investigation into the matter.
PM Imran Khan has rightly taken this step; both aspects of abduction for conversion & minor for marriage need serious investigation. Will Modi now feel his responsibility to stop the growing violence, torture & terrorism against Muslims all over India? https://t.co/WQdZ3H1FSZ— Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) March 24, 2019
