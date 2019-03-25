Malala Called Out for Her Disinterest in Abduction & Forced Conversion of Girls

Malala Yousafzai rose to prominence after she survived an assassination attempt for crusading for girls' education in Pakistan. Netizens are calling out the Noble Peace Prize winner for blocking a Twitter user who asked her to share her views on the alleged forced religious conversion and marriage of two Hindu teenagers in Pakistan.

The Twitter user, Krishna, asked Malala for her views on the incident seeking her support to ensure justice for the Hindu girls.

.@malala two Hindu girls of your age were kidnapped from their home, were molested and forcefully converted to your religion, Islam.



The world should know about this barbaric act by Islamists. Please RT in support of those two poor Hindu girls. Thank you. https://t.co/HjKDk3jHgR — Krishna (@dianoeticpriest) March 24, 2019

However, instead of replying to the tweet, Malala surprisingly blocked Krishna.

The move apparently indicated that she was not interested in speaking on the matter, let alone condemning it.

Krishna described Malala's response as "weird".

Dear @Malala, if & when you are a bit free from your busy schedule, please do raise your voice for girls like Raveena & Reena who are forcibly converted & married to the men waiting to rape them. Do listen to the helpless cries of their father & dare to question Pakistan Army. https://t.co/BwhGXxwRsR — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) March 24, 2019

Meanwhile, journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh also called out Malala over her silence on the matter.

Raveena and Reena were reportedly kidnapped from their home in Sindh's Ghotki district on 20 March. Soon after, a video went viral in which a cleric was shown conducting Nikah (marriage) of both girls to their alleged kidnappers.

Muslims kidnapped his two daughters & forcibly converted them to Islam. The distraught Hindu father in Sindh, Pakistan is inconsolable in grief as he has no one turn to & realizes his girls r gone forever like so many other Hindu girls in Islamic Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Ze7qnMvuRu — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) March 24, 2019

The Hindu community in the area has since been staging protests over the incident.

People on either side of the international border separating India and Pakistan have expressed shock and disdain over the alleged incident, which is threatening to spiral out of control.

This prompted the governments of India and Pakistan to seek separate reports on the matter.

India's Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj instructed the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad, Ajay Bisaria, to send a status report on the incident.

I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on this. @IndiainPakistan

Two Hindu girls abducted on Holi eve in Pakistan's Sindh https://t.co/r4bTBSoy9d via @TOIWorld — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 24, 2019

According to Media reports, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has also ordered an investigation into the matter.