19:08 GMT +325 March 2019
    Malala Yousafzai

    Malala Called Out for Her Disinterest in Abduction & Forced Conversion of Girls

    Asia & Pacific
    Malala Yousafzai rose to prominence after she survived an assassination attempt for crusading for girls' education in Pakistan. Netizens are calling out the Noble Peace Prize winner for blocking a Twitter user who asked her to share her views on the alleged forced religious conversion and marriage of two Hindu teenagers in Pakistan.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan-born Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai reportedly blocked a Twitter user based in India when he asked for her views on the alleged forced abduction,  religious conversion to Islam and marriage of two Hindu girls in Pakistan's Sindh province. 

    The Twitter user, Krishna, asked Malala for her views on the incident seeking her support to ensure justice for the Hindu girls.

    However, instead of replying to the tweet, Malala surprisingly blocked Krishna.

    The move apparently indicated that she was not interested in speaking on the matter, let alone condemning it.

    Krishna described Malala's response as "weird".

    Meanwhile, journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh also called out Malala over her silence on the matter.

    Raveena and Reena were reportedly kidnapped from their home in Sindh's Ghotki district on 20 March. Soon after, a video went viral in which a cleric was shown conducting Nikah (marriage) of both girls to their alleged kidnappers.

    The Hindu community in the area has since been staging protests over the incident.

    People on either side of the international border separating India and Pakistan have expressed shock and disdain over the alleged incident, which is threatening to spiral out of control.

    This prompted the governments of India and Pakistan to seek separate reports on the matter.

    India's Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj instructed the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad, Ajay Bisaria, to send a status report on the incident.

    According to Media reports, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has also ordered an investigation into the matter.

