Okinawa Urge Tokyo to Engage in Dialogue Over US Air Base Relocation - Reports

The project of the relocation of the air base, which is currently situated in Okinawa's densely populated city of Ginowan, to the Henoko district, was first put forward over two decades ago. The implementation of the project has been continuing despite opposition both on the part of local authorities and residents.
Jahana said that to engage in a dialogue on the relocation of the base would be in line with the country's democratic values, the NHK broadcaster reported.
In February, more than 70 percent of Okinawa residents who voted in a non-legally binding referendum on the issue disapproved of the relocation of the facility, once again demonstrating their opposition to the project due to safety and environmental concerns.
Moreover, Okinawa residents have expressed their desire to remove the Futenma air base entirely.
