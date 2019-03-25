Okinawa Urge Tokyo to Engage in Dialogue Over US Air Base Relocation - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The vice governor of the Japanese Okinawa prefecture, Kiichiro Jahana, urged Tokyo on Monday to engage in a dialogue on the issue of the relocation of the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma as local residents clearly demonstrate little consent for the project, NHK broadcaster reported.

The project of the relocation of the air base, which is currently situated in Okinawa's densely populated city of Ginowan, to the Henoko district, was first put forward over two decades ago. The implementation of the project has been continuing despite opposition both on the part of local authorities and residents.

READ MORE: Huge Explosion Reported at US Military Base in Okinawa

Jahana said that to engage in a dialogue on the relocation of the base would be in line with the country's democratic values, the NHK broadcaster reported.

© AFP 2019 / TORU YAMANAKA Decision on US Base Relocation in Okinawa Taken Before Referendum - Reports

Meanwhile, the Japanese Defense Ministry launched on Monday the next phase of the land reclamation work for the relocation of the military base, the broadcaster added.

In February, more than 70 percent of Okinawa residents who voted in a non-legally binding referendum on the issue disapproved of the relocation of the facility, once again demonstrating their opposition to the project due to safety and environmental concerns.

Moreover, Okinawa residents have expressed their desire to remove the Futenma air base entirely.