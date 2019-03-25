Register
25 March 2019
    Actress Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Ash Is The Purest White' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 11, 2018

    Photo of Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone's Acid Attack Victim Look Goes Viral

    © AP Photo / Arthur Mola/Invision
    Fans of the Bollywood actress raved over her incredible transformation and praised her for taking on such a powerful role.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian film star Deepika Padukone is making news for her new bold role as an acid attack victim, the first looks of which she shared with her fans on social media on Monday.

    Indian Actress MONALISA on Instagram
    © Blogger photo. @aslimonalisa
    T-Series Topples PewDiePie After Indian Actress Monalisa’s Call to Subscribe
    Deepika Padukone will be playing an acid attack survivor, inspired by the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who survived such an attack in 2005 when she was 15 because she rejected the amorous advances of a 32-year-old man.

    The movie, titled "Chhapaak", is being directed by Meghna Gulzar.

    The actress took to social media this morning to share her look in the film and netizens were awestruck by her incredible transformation.

    Shooting of the film began in Delhi today and the movie is scheduled to be released next year.

     

    Superstar playing a superhero! ❤️#Chhapaak #DeepikaBeginsChhapaak pic.twitter.com/yG6UhLk4bB

    Laxmi Agarwal is a resident of Delhi and was stalked and chased by a 32-year-old middle-aged man in a market area in 2005. The attacker, identified as Nadeem Syed, threw acid on her, shattering her life. Laxmi had to undergo multiple surgeries for three months.

    These stories need to be told, insisted Deepika Padukone's fans.

    Congrats to Deepika's fandom on Chhappak!!! The first look is amazing! Couldn't recognize her!! ALL THE BEST ❤#Chhapaak

