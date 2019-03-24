Some 1.6Mln People Gather in Istanbul for Rally Ahead of Local Vote – Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, and MHP Chairman Devlet Bahceli are expected to address the rally, according to the Daily Sabah newspaper.
İste Yeni Kapı Ruhu İşte İstanbul #İstanbuldaCumhurİttifakı pic.twitter.com/mo4sZIHqy1— MUSA ÖZDUMAN 🇹🇷🇹🇷 (@musazduman) 24 марта 2019 г.
The Turkish local elections are slated for March 31.
Bizimkisi bir aşk hikayesi…— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RT_Erdogan) 24 марта 2019 г.
İstanbul 🇹🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/8InbMFrioZ
All comments
Show new comments (0)