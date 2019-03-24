Over 100 Still in Grave Condition After Chemical Blast in China - Authorities

BEIJING (Sputnik) - As of Sunday, 117 people remain hospitalized with severe injuries in China as a result of the deadly blast at a chemical plant in the eastern city of Yancheng that killed at least 64 people, Li Shaodun, deputy director of Xiangshui county's health commission, said.

"Currently, at 12:00 p.m. [4:00 GMT] on Sunday, a total of 604 people who sustained injuries in the attack have received medical attention. Out of those, 19 remain in critical condition, 98 in serious condition, 59 have been discharged and 142 remain in the hospitals," Shaodun said.

The explosion occurred on Thursday at the Tianjiayi chemical plant in the Jiangsu province. The cause of the explosion has not yet been identified and experts are working at the scene to determine if there has been any environmental contamination due to the blast.

So far, authorities said that the drinking water in the area has not been affected.