Christchurch to Hold Remembrance Service for Shooting Victims on 29 March - PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A national remembrance service in honor of dozens of people who lost their lives in Christchurch mosques shootings will be held in New Zealand on March 29, the country's government said in a press release on Sunday, citing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"A National Remembrance Service for the victims of the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack, and all those affected by it, will be held at 10am on Friday 29 March [21:00 GMT on March 28].The service will be held in Christchurch in Hagley Park and will be jointly led by the Government of New Zealand, the city of Christchurch, Ngai Tahu [tribe] and the Muslim community," the press release said, citing Ardern.

New Zealand's authorities also expect foreign guests and visitors to join the service as well, the press release added.

"In the week since the unprecedented terror attack there has been an outpouring of grief and love in our country. The service will be a chance to once again show that New Zealanders are compassionate, inclusive and diverse, and that we will protect those values," Ardern was quoted as saying in the press release.

A total of 50 people were killed on 15 March as a result of shootings at two Christchurch mosques. A 28-year-old Australian national was detained immediately afterwards, and has been since charged with murder and put into custody until April 5. New Zealand's deputy prime minister, Winston Peters, has pledged the the suspected shooter will spend the rest of his life in jail.