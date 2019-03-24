Thais Cast Votes in First Parliamentary Polls Since 2014 Coup

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (1:00GMT), with around 51 million voters eligible to cast ballots in the election, largely seen as a standoff between the military and anti-junta parties.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the head of the Thai military who led the coup, is the sole prime ministerial nominee of the Palang Pracharat Party, according to the Thai Public Broadcasting Service.
READ MORE: ‘Feels Good’: First Thai Elections Since 2014 Coup See Big Early Voter Turnout
He is challenged by Sudarat Keyuraphan, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, which supports Thailand’s ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra; Abhisit Vejjajiva of the Democrat Party; and Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit of the Future Forward Party.
All comments
Show new comments (0)