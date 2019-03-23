Death Toll From Chemical Plant Blast in China Climbs to 64 People, 28 Missing

"As of 07:00 a. m. on Saturday [23:00 GMT on Friday], 64 people have died as a result of a blast at a chemical plant in the Jiangsu province. We have managed to identify 26 of them," Cao Lubao told reporters.
The powerful blast hit the facility on Thursday, leading to multiple casualties and the evacuation of thousands of people from the area.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik it had no data on whether there were foreign nationals among those affected by the blast.
