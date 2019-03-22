Pakistani Military Drops Catchy MUSIC VIDEO Amid India Tensions

Pakistani singer and Lollywood music composer Sahir Ali Bagga and the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate of the Pakistan Armed Forces (ISPR) have joined forces to create a catchy new patriotic song and music video in time for Saturday's Pakistan Day celebrations.
The video features the generous use of troops and equipment from Pakistan's armed forces, including its F-16 fighter planes, and includes a montage of Pakistani planes destroying enemy aircraft interlaced with footage of Pakistanis cheering on an ISPR report of Indian planes being downed over Pakistani territory in Kashmir.
A virtual retelling of the Pakistani version of the events of the last few weeks, the video includes footage of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urging the release of a captured Indian pilot "as a gesture of peace," before showing a separate ISPR report of an Indian Army post "targeting innocent civilians" being "destroyed by Pak Army troops" along the Line of Control. The news-report style footage then shifts to the Pakistani Navy detecting an Indian sub, ominously combined with footage of a pair of anti-ship mortars being fired from a Pakistani warship.
The video is rounded out by footage of Pakistanis singing, dancing, celebrating and standing in solidarity with fists raised in resistance, as Sahir Ali Bagga plays to a packed stadium.
The video, released Thursday, has gone viral, garnering over 420,000 views as of this writing.
