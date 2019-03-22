Muslims in New Zealand Will be Safe After Mosque Attack- NZ Minister

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters minister vowed that New Zealand Muslims will be 'safe' after mosque attack.
"Ensuring Muslim communities in New Zealand feel safe and secure is a particular focus," Winston Peters said at a an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying it was the country's "darkest day."
The suspected shooter is Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian national and a Dunedin resident. The gunman is known to have published a manifesto filled with anti-Muslim statements prior to committing the attack.
Earlier, a court in New Zealand ruled to place Tarrant in custody until April 5.
