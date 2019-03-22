Muslims in New Zealand Will be Safe After Mosque Attack- NZ Minister

The violent shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, confirmed by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to be a terrorist attack, took place on Friday, when Australian gunman and self-described terrorist Brenton Tarrant murdered 50 people and injured dozens of others.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters minister vowed that New Zealand Muslims will be 'safe' after mosque attack.

"Ensuring Muslim communities in New Zealand feel safe and secure is a particular focus," Winston Peters said at a an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying it was the country's "darkest day."

The suspected shooter is Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian national and a Dunedin resident. The gunman is known to have published a manifesto filled with anti-Muslim statements prior to committing the attack.

Earlier, a court in New Zealand ruled to place Tarrant in custody until April 5.