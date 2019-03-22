Register
13:11 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra Wishes Everyone a Happy Holi, Expresses Nostalgia

    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles/Invision
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 22

    Holi is a festival in India which normally occurs after the spring harvest season. It is marked by celebrations where people have fun throwing coloured powder at each other. Cool yogurt-based drinks laced with marijuana (called ‘bhang’ in Hindi) are also served. Priyanka is celebrating her first Holi away after her marriage to Nick Jonas.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The better half of Nickyanka, Priyanka Chopra, passed on her hearty Holi greetings to all her fans, and said that she was missing her home back in India. The Bollywood star who made her mark in Hollywood took to social media to express her joy. "Happy holi to everyone celebrating…" she said in her Instagram post.

     

     

    Priyanka articulated her merry and tender feelings about the country of her birth in light of the Holi festival. Holi is an occasion marked by the throwing around of colours and also one where people physically applying colours on one another.

    "Today, India is one giant, colourful street party! Holi is so vibrant and So.Much.Fun," she said.

    She was very nostalgic about the festival and talked about the joys and frolic shared between her neighbours when she was in India. "There's something magical about neighbours and neighbourhoods coming together over with food, music and gulaal!" she said on her social media post. Gulaal is a crimson coloured powder which is thrown about and which people put on each other during the fun-filled festival.

    Priyanka was genuinely homesick. "Holi has always been a favourite holiday of mine because I got to celebrate with my huge family… missing home!" she said with melancholic nostalgia.

    Meanwhile, her fans did all they could to help Priyanka have the time of her life celebrating her first Holi together with her hubby and his family.

    Nimesh Gajra with @Nimrocks88 asked her to teach her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers how to play Holi. The tweep also bantered saying she should try serving some ‘bhaang' (marijuana) to them. During Holi, it is a common practice for people to serve each other drinks laced with ‘bhaang'.

    One fan called her a ‘queen' and wished her happy and colourful Holi.

    Jessie going by the handle @RealJessieHere thanked her for making Nick Jonas a ‘happy man' and for serving as inspiration to girls all around.

    Pri do me a favor let's play Holi ♥️♥️♥️ love you Queen 😘 pic.twitter.com/cyDK3iPsDA

     

    Related:

    Priyanka Chopra Roasted for 'Double Standards' Over VIDEO on NZ Mosque Attack
    Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Told Nick Jonas 'I Cannot Cook' Prior to Marriage
    Priyanka Gandhi's Entry Has Enhanced Political Discourse in India - Editor
    Priyanka and Nick May Collaborate on Music Projects Post-Sucker – Reports
    Tags:
    Bollywood, color, Hollywood, festival, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse