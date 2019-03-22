Priyanka Chopra Wishes Everyone a Happy Holi, Expresses Nostalgia

Holi is a festival in India which normally occurs after the spring harvest season. It is marked by celebrations where people have fun throwing coloured powder at each other. Cool yogurt-based drinks laced with marijuana (called ‘bhang’ in Hindi) are also served. Priyanka is celebrating her first Holi away after her marriage to Nick Jonas.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The better half of Nickyanka, Priyanka Chopra, passed on her hearty Holi greetings to all her fans, and said that she was missing her home back in India. The Bollywood star who made her mark in Hollywood took to social media to express her joy. "Happy holi to everyone celebrating…" she said in her Instagram post.

Priyanka articulated her merry and tender feelings about the country of her birth in light of the Holi festival. Holi is an occasion marked by the throwing around of colours and also one where people physically applying colours on one another.

"Today, India is one giant, colourful street party! Holi is so vibrant and So.Much.Fun," she said.

She was very nostalgic about the festival and talked about the joys and frolic shared between her neighbours when she was in India. "There's something magical about neighbours and neighbourhoods coming together over with food, music and gulaal!" she said on her social media post. Gulaal is a crimson coloured powder which is thrown about and which people put on each other during the fun-filled festival.

Priyanka was genuinely homesick. "Holi has always been a favourite holiday of mine because I got to celebrate with my huge family… missing home!" she said with melancholic nostalgia.

Meanwhile, her fans did all they could to help Priyanka have the time of her life celebrating her first Holi together with her hubby and his family.

Nimesh Gajra with @Nimrocks88 asked her to teach her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers how to play Holi. The tweep also bantered saying she should try serving some ‘bhaang' (marijuana) to them. During Holi, it is a common practice for people to serve each other drinks laced with ‘bhaang'.

One fan called her a ‘queen' and wished her happy and colourful Holi.

Jessie going by the handle @RealJessieHere thanked her for making Nick Jonas a ‘happy man' and for serving as inspiration to girls all around.

