17:02 GMT +321 March 2019
    Czech model Tereza Hluskova weeps after the court decision to sentence her to eight years and eight months in prison for attempted heroin smuggling, in Lahore on March 20, 2019. A Pakistan court sentenced Czech national Tereza Hluskova to eight years and eight months in prison after she was found carrying eight and a half kilogrammes of heroin last year from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

    Pakistan JAILS Model Trying to Smuggle £1Mln Worth of Heroin to Ireland

    Drug smuggling is strictly prohibited in Pakistan, with perpetrators caught possessing more than 10 kilograms of heroin in their hands facing capital punishment.

    Model of Czech decent Tereza Hluskova broke down in tears and started to clutch her hair outside a Pakistani court building after she was slapped with an eight year and eight month’ prison sentence,  plus to a £60 fine for attempting to smuggle 8.5 kilograms of heroin out of Pakistan worth an overwhelming £1.1million, 

    The court in the eastern city of Lahore, the capital of Punjab Province, sentenced Tereza Hluskova on 20 March.

    Meanwhile, smuggling a 10-kilogram batch of heroin means the death penalty in Pakistan, but Hluskova, who carried slightly below the mark that is mentioned in the country’s legislation, was given a prison term, which, according to the model’s lawyer, Sardar Asghar Dogar, she is determined to appeal.

    Hluskova noted to investigators that she came to Pakistan to work in the modelling business and that she didn’t have the foggiest idea who put the drugs in her luggage when she was preparing to board her Ireland-bound plane in Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

     “They gave me something for luggage, three statues or something”, she noted in the footage of her arrest that circulated online, referring to those who — she said  — stashed drugs in her bags as “they”.

    “They said it was gifts. I didn’t know there was something inside”, Hluskova claimed.

    smuggling, drugs, model, Ireland, Pakistan
