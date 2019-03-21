China Hopes US-Israeli Cooperation Will Not Be Directed Against Others

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China hopes that the development of cooperation between the United States and Israel will not be directed against other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

"The development of China’s relations with Israel is not directed against third countries and does not affect Israel’s cooperation with other countries. We hope that the United States will also follow this principle. We hope that the United States will be able to reject the Cold War mentality", Geng said at a briefing, commenting on Pompeo's statement.

He stressed that China and Israel had established a comprehensive partnership that had been developing very well in recent years.

Before meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he was going to discuss efforts to counter China, among other issues. Both politicians have also praised the strong ties between their countries in the run-up to the Israeli elections.