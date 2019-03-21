Blast Hits Chemical Production Facility in China - Reports

According to the Paper, the blast took place at about 2 p.m. local time (06:00 GMT) in the Xiangshui district of Yancheng. AFP reported, citing an official, that the explosion occurred at a chemical facility run by Tianjiayi Chemical.
Emergency services and firefighters have rushed to the scene.
There have been no immediate reports of casualties, as well as the reason for the incident.
