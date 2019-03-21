Blast Hits Chemical Production Facility in China - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - An explosion happened on Thursday on the premises of a chemical industrial park in Jiangsu Province, Chinese outlet Paper reported.

According to the Paper, the blast took place at about 2 p.m. local time (06:00 GMT) in the Xiangshui district of Yancheng. AFP reported, citing an official, that the explosion occurred at a chemical facility run by Tianjiayi Chemical.

Emergency services and firefighters have rushed to the scene.

READ MORE: Blasts Heard Near Train Station, Mall in Auckland, New Zealand — Reports

There have been no immediate reports of casualties, as well as the reason for the incident.