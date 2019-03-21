All 50 Victims of New Zealand Mosque Massacre Identified - Police

"In terms of identification process of the 50 victims of this tragic terrorist event in Christchurch, I can say that, as of a few minutes ago, the identification process into all 50 victims has been completed and all of the next of kin have been advised", Bush told reporters.
READ MORE: New Zealand's Rugby 'Crusaders' Mull Name Change After Mosque Massacre
The attack on two mosques in Christchurch took place last Friday and the suspected shooter is an Australian national, but a resident of New Zealand. The gunman is known to have published a manifesto filled with anti-Muslim statements prior to committing the attack.
Addressing the mass shooting, New Zealand introduced a ban on military-style semi-automatic firearms and assault rifles
All comments
Show new comments (0)