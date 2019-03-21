New Zealand Bans Military Style Semi-Automatics, Assault Rifles

"Cabinet agreed to overhaul the law when it met on Monday, 72 hours after the horrific terrorism act in Christchurch. Now, six days after this attack, we are announcing a ban on all military style semi-automatics (MSSA) and assault rifles in New Zealand. Related parts used to convert these guns into MSSAs are also being banned, along with all high-capacity magazines," Ardern said in a statement published on the government’s website.
On Friday, a gunman killed 50 people after opening fire at two mosques in the town of Christchurch in eastern New Zealand. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying it was the country's "darkest day." The suspected shooter is Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian national and a Dunedin resident. On Saturday, a court in New Zealand ruled to place Tarrant in custody until April 5.
