New Zealand Bans Military Style Semi-Automatics, Assault Rifles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – New Zealand introduces a ban on military style semi-automatic firearms and assault rifles in the wake of the deadly attack on two mosques in the city of Christchurch, the country’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said on Thursday.

"Cabinet agreed to overhaul the law when it met on Monday, 72 hours after the horrific terrorism act in Christchurch. Now, six days after this attack, we are announcing a ban on all military style semi-automatics (MSSA) and assault rifles in New Zealand. Related parts used to convert these guns into MSSAs are also being banned, along with all high-capacity magazines," Ardern said in a statement published on the government’s website.

"All semi-automatic weapons used during the terrorist attack on Friday 15 March will be banned," Ardern added.

On Friday, a gunman killed 50 people after opening fire at two mosques in the town of Christchurch in eastern New Zealand. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying it was the country's "darkest day." The suspected shooter is Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian national and a Dunedin resident. On Saturday, a court in New Zealand ruled to place Tarrant in custody until April 5.