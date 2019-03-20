Six Pakistani Security Officers Die in Terror Act in Balochistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six Pakistani security officers were killed on Wednesday during a terror attack on a security checkpoint in the country's southwestern Balochistan province, Pakistani Dawn reported, citing local officials.

The terrorists attacked a checkpoint in the province's northern Ziarat district, killing all of the personnel inside, and managed to escape, according to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn. Pakistani security forces are investigating the attack, Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani, the district's deputy commissioner, said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, in turn, condemned the attack and offered his condolences to the family members of the victims.

There are a number of terrorist organizations operating in Pakistan's Balochistan region, including the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban, a separatist ethnic Balochistan group and the Daesh terrorist group's affiliate based out of neighbouring Afghanistan.

*Daesh — a terrorist group, banned in Russia