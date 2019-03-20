Transwoman Charged for Parading TOTALLY NAKED on Car Roof in Malaysia

Locals deemed the escapade in her birthday suit utterly outrageous and issued a complaint to a district court, requesting that it rule on the behaviour of the person, who later turned out to be a transgender person.

A transgender tourist from the Philippines, Kent Caburnay Acuin, has been sued by a magistrates’ court for insulting behaviour, after she climbed over a car completely naked, prompting accusations of indecent behaviour and breach of an individual’s peace, the Asian network of The Nation magazine reported.

The 29-year-old transwoman is said to have committed the offence at the clubbing district of Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur in broad daylight, as she was first seen roaming around in the buff before climbing onto a car roof, with the charge carrying a maximum fine of 100 Malaysian ringgits if convicted.

Magistrate Rahni Kartini Abd Karim ordered the accused to be remanded and scheduled a hearing for 22 April.

