Register
13:27 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags of India and Pakistan (File Photo)

    India, Pakistan Hold Meeting on Kartarpur Corridor Despite Tensions

    CC BY 2.0 / Giridhar Appaji Nag Y
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Kartarpur Corridor, slated to be operationalised this year, is an Indo-Pak people-to-people exchange project to facilitate Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the final resting place of Sikhism’s founder and its first guru, Guru Nanak Dev. The place is located at Kartarpur in Pakistan at a distance of 3 kilometres from the international border.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The technical meeting between India and Pakistan to align various aspects of the Kartarpur Corridor project has been held "in a positive and constructive environment", according to a press statement released by the Pakistan Foreign Office.

    The talks were held at the Zero Point of the Kartarpur Corridor, which is the crossing point location along the Indo-Pakistan border. This January, India shared the coordinates of the zero point with Pakistan. 

    READ MORE: India Denies Visas to Pakistani Journalists for Indo-Pak Kartarpur Corridor Meet

    Sikh pilgrim wait for food at the shrine of their spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. File photo
    © AP Photo / K.M. Chaudary
    India Disappointed Over Pakistan’s Shifting Stance on Kartarpur Corridor – Report
    It was not merely a sit-in meeting, as the technical teams from both sides undertook joint surveys of the Zero Point. Technical details like the level of the finished road, high flood levels, etc., were also discussed.

    "Both sides jointly surveyed the coordinates of the Zero Point and discussed the technical details, including Finished Road Level, High Flood level etc.", the release read.

    With many points having been discussed and agreed upon, other aspects of the project would soon be finalised, according to the Pakistani statement.

    READ MORE: India, Pakistan Assert 'Calmness' at Border Amid Revival of Diplomatic Relations

    A meeting with regard to the operationalisation of the corridor is scheduled to take place on 2 April 2019, at the Wagah border.

    Sikh pilgrim wait for food at the shrine of their spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
    © AP Photo / K.M. Chaudary
    India, Pakistan Agree for Smooth Progress in Sikh Shrine Project Amid Tensions
    The Kartarpur Corridor project is underway despite the escalation in cross-border tensions on account of the mid-February Pulwama terror attacks carried out in India by a Pakistan-based jihadist organization, which saw both the nuclear states engaging in active military posturing through a show of air power.

    In the Pulwama incident, a vehicle laden with high-powered explosives was driven into a convoy belonging to the Indian paramilitary organization called the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The suicide attack saw 40 Indian troopers die, which infuriated the country. Pakistan-based jihadi outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

    India blamed Pakistan for the attack and for its alleged policy of harbouring terrorists. Pakistan has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

    Related:

    Howzat! Imran Khan Shows His Class in India-Pakistan Showdown
    FSB: India, Pakistan Mull Counter-Terrorism Cooperation Despite Tense Relations
    India Disappointed Over Pakistan’s Stance on Kartarpur Corridor – Report
    India, Pakistan Planned Missile Strikes on Each Other During Standoff – Report
    Tags:
    shrine, Sikh, pilgrims, border, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse