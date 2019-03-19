Young Indian Boy Riding Horse Falls Off, Gets Back On to Win the Race (VIDEO)

In a straight-out-of-a-movie scene, a 9-year-old boy falls off his horse while racing with another, but gets back on the horse with the help of a biker riding along with the race horses.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The video, which has gone viral, is said to be from a village near Bengaluru in the south Indian state of Karnataka. The horse, running at a high speed, stumbles and falls down throwing the boy, who is riding without any saddle or protective gear, onto the road. The charged up horse, however, gets up and continues to run at high speed. The video further shows the boy approaching the frantically running horse while pillion riding the bike and, with the help of motorcyclists, jumps back on the horse and continues to race.

A nine-year-old boy, riding a galloping horse, fell off from it during a race. However, he immediately stood up and soon caught up with the still running horse by riding pillion on a bike that was following the animal. pic.twitter.com/1OD2DQq8D6 — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) March 17, 2019

Twitter was quick to react, showering heaps of praises on the young boy.

While it’s not fair for us to make minor as a jockey 🏇

Liked the spirit of that kid. I think he didn’t even check his bruises until the race ended. — ದಿಗಂತ್ ರೈ | Digant Rai | Chowkidar (@DigantRai) March 19, 2019

Good God! And someone was shooting this all this while! Totally movie scene — Priyanka Sachar (@twilightfairy) March 19, 2019

Dare devils The fall was serious. Where was this — Shashi Menon (@cherukote) March 19, 2019