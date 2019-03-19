Register
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the audience as he prepares to deliver the 37th Singapore Lecture Monday, Nov. 23, 2015

    Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Watchman’ Campaign on Top of Social Media Trends

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    The Indian PM's supporters have launched a social media campaign to accentuate Modi’s self-proclaimed “country’s watchman” image, using the hashtag #MainBhiChowkidar, meaning “I am also a watchman”. The campaign is a clap back to the opposition’s allegations of #ChowkidarChorHai campaign, which translates to the “watchman himself is the thief”.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The publicity war on social media turf for the upcoming general elections seems to be going the governing Bharatiya Janata Party's way as the campaign "MainBhiChowkidar" (I too am a watchman) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters has been top trending on various social media platforms, according to media reports

    ​The "MainBhiChowkidar" campaign has trumped the opposition's "ChowkidarChorHai" (watchman is a thief) social media jibe in excess of nine is to one ratio. Modi's opponents had thrown allegations of corruption and crony capitalism against him calling him a "thief".

    ​​

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event organized by Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation at Ganga pandal during the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad on February 24, 2019
    © AFP 2018 / SANJAY KANOJIA
    Indian PM Continues to Dominate Popularity Chart Despite Dip in Ratings - Survey
    Numerous netizens in support of the governing dispensation have prefixed their names with the word "Chowkidar", giving additional fillip to BJP's campaign.

    In 2014, Modi campaigned against the then incumbent government, depicting himself as the "watchman" (chowkidar in Hindi) of the nation. In a build-up to the upcoming national elections, the opposition, led by the Congress Party, sought to portray him as a watchman-turned-thief (Chowkidar Chor Hai), alleging corruption in the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal.

    The campaign "MainBhiChowkidar" commenced on Saturday after Modi posted a tweet asking all Indians to be "watchmen" against corruption and other social malaise plaguing the nation. He subsequently prefixed his name with the word "Chowkidar". His fans and supporters followed suit and put "Chowkidar" before their names on social media.

    ​According to media reports, the hashtag #MainBhiChowkidar has been the top trending hashtag on Twitter receiving around 1.5 million mentions. In comparison, the opposition's hashtag #ChowkidarChorHai has accrued mere 163,000 mentions which is a paltry 10 percent of Modi's campaign.

    Tags:
    social media, campaign, elections, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi, India
