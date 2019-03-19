Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Watchman’ Campaign on Top of Social Media Trends

The Indian PM's supporters have launched a social media campaign to accentuate Modi’s self-proclaimed “country’s watchman” image, using the hashtag #MainBhiChowkidar, meaning “I am also a watchman”. The campaign is a clap back to the opposition’s allegations of #ChowkidarChorHai campaign, which translates to the “watchman himself is the thief”.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The publicity war on social media turf for the upcoming general elections seems to be going the governing Bharatiya Janata Party's way as the campaign "MainBhiChowkidar" (I too am a watchman) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters has been top trending on various social media platforms, according to media reports.

When the nation's Nari Shakti pledges support, rest assured India is in safe hands.



Looking forward to seeing you all during the interaction with Chowkidars on the 31st of this month at 5 PM. https://t.co/fvLofQCMHp — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2019

​The "MainBhiChowkidar" campaign has trumped the opposition's "ChowkidarChorHai" (watchman is a thief) social media jibe in excess of nine is to one ratio. Modi's opponents had thrown allegations of corruption and crony capitalism against him calling him a "thief".

Modi became chowkidar for his fraud friends and left the common man to face more difficulties.

I would like to ask Modi Ji and his gang that if you all are Chowkidar, why did Nirav, Mallaya and Chowksi escape?#ChowkidarChorHaihttps://t.co/ggr9848roF — Keshav Chand Yadav (@keshavyadaviyc) March 18, 2019

Numerous netizens in support of the governing dispensation have prefixed their names with the word "Chowkidar", giving additional fillip to BJP's campaign.

In 2014, Modi campaigned against the then incumbent government, depicting himself as the "watchman" (chowkidar in Hindi) of the nation. In a build-up to the upcoming national elections, the opposition, led by the Congress Party, sought to portray him as a watchman-turned-thief (Chowkidar Chor Hai), alleging corruption in the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal.

The campaign "MainBhiChowkidar" commenced on Saturday after Modi posted a tweet asking all Indians to be "watchmen" against corruption and other social malaise plaguing the nation. He subsequently prefixed his name with the word "Chowkidar". His fans and supporters followed suit and put "Chowkidar" before their names on social media.

Fellow Indians,



Happy that #MainBhiChowkidar has ignited the Chowkidar within all of us. Great fervour!



Ecstatic to see the passion and commitment to protect India from corrupt, criminal and anti-social elements.



Let us keep working together for a developed India. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

​According to media reports, the hashtag #MainBhiChowkidar has been the top trending hashtag on Twitter receiving around 1.5 million mentions. In comparison, the opposition's hashtag #ChowkidarChorHai has accrued mere 163,000 mentions which is a paltry 10 percent of Modi's campaign.