One of 7 Indians Abducted in Afghanistan's Baghlan Province in 2018 Returns

Some gunmen purported to be from the Taliban had seized them from a vehicle on the outskirts of Baghian's provincial capital on 6 May 2018. They were in the country to work at a power project site. The abductors also took their Afghani driver along with them.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Of the seven engineers that were kidnapped in Afghanistan in mid-2018 and held as captives, one has returned to India. The Indian government is working towards securing the release of the other six.

A statement was released by the Indian ministry of external affairs on Monday confirming the matter.

"One of the seven Indian nationals, who was kidnapped in Baghlan Province of Afghanistan in May 2018, has safely returned to India", the statement read.

The Indian government has expressed its gratitude to its Afghanistan counterpart for its support in securing the release of the engineer.

About the remaining six who are still in Afghanistan, the Indian administration has said that it is working closely with the Afghan government for their release.

"We continue to work closely with the Government of Afghanistan for safe and early return of the remaining six Indian nationals", the press release read.

India has taken up the issue of the release of abducted Indians with the Afghan government on multiple occasions.