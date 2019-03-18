Indian PM Continues to Dominate Popularity Chart Despite Dip in Ratings - Survey

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is topping the popularity charts as he hopes to trump his rivals in the upcoming general elections, polling for which will be held in phases across the country starting 11 April, according to a survey.
"Even a fortnight after the air strike by Indian Air Force fighter jets on terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to dominate the popularity charts despite a dip in his rating from the peak witnessed during the first week of March, but his distant rival Rahul Gandhi has shown only marginal signs of recovery", a report by IANS reads.
The results of the survey are part of the "state of the nation" conducted by the two agencies in the run-up to the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls, slated to begin on 11 April and the results of which will be announced on 23 May.
