S Korean Forces Accidentally Launch Anti-Aircraft Missile During Check - Reports

According to the outlet, a Cheongung medium-range surface-to-air missile exploded at around 10:38 a.m. local time (01:38 GMT) some 53 miles northeast of Seoul.
The accident caused no casualties or material damage, and a task force has been formed to investigate the cause of the accident, he added.
The Cheongung (KM-SAM) missile, which was designed by South Korea with Russia's technical support, was first tested in a live-firing mission late 2017. The 15-foot-long missile is capable of striking an aircraft at a range of 25 miles and an altitude of up to 10 miles.
