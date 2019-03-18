India-Maldives Agree to Strengthen Connectivity, Regional Maritime Security

India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj reached Male Sunday afternoon on a two-day official visit, the first full-fledged high-level visit from India to the Indian Ocean archipelago nation since the new government led by President Ibrahim Solih was formed in November 2018.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and the Maldives have agreed on a broad spectrum of issues for further collaboration including strengthening connectivity and coordination to maintain regional maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Visiting Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Monday before concluding her visit. A joint statement issued at the end of the visit mentioned that three agreements had been signed on visa facilitation for diplomatic and official passport holders, development cooperation, and renewable energy.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian official met her Maldivian counterpart Abdullah Shahid and had a joint ministerial meeting where the latter reiterated his government's "India-First Policy" and said that the Government of Maldives would remain sensitive towards India's security and strategic concerns.

While thanking the Maldives for its steadfast support against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Swaraj said that in line with India's "Neighborhood First" policy, India stands ready to fully support the government of Maldives in its socio-economic development.