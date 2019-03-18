Priyanka and Nick May Collaborate on Music Projects Post-Sucker – Reports

Nick-yanka as the newly married couple are known, are enjoying the first few months of marriage after an elaborate wedding in December 2018. Hubby Nick is already a singer while Priyanka is better known for her acting. However, she has done music projects.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Famed global hubby-wife duo Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may join forces to do music projects together, according to a media report. Priyanka Chopra is an actress and former Miss World award winner. Her husband Nick Jonas is American singer and songwriter in the band Jonas Brothers.

READ MORE: 'When Hubby Goes No.1 Wifey Gets Maybach' Exclaims Priyanka Chopra

Although Nick is an established singer, Priyanka also dabbled in the music industry before moving to Hollywood. She sang on a soundtrack of her Bollywood movie Mary Kom released in 2014. She also sang in her 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. Her single include In songs like In My City and Exotic.

© AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Priyanka ‘Sizzles’ as Hubby Nick Jonas Compliments Ex-Bae Miley Cyrus

Citing an interview with People.com, the media report quoted Nick saying that doing a musical project together is a possibility as his wife Priyanka has an "incredible" voice.

"I mean, she's got an incredible voice and there's a lot of music in our house and a lot of dancing. So, I don't know. Right now we're just enjoying the first couple months of married life, and we'll see where it takes us", said Nick

READ MORE: Nick Jonas' Touching Women's Day Wish to Priyanka Chopra Is Doing the Rounds

Nick Jonas and his brothers reunited after six years to release a single, Sucker, which made it to number 1 on the Billboard charts. The single featured Priyanka, Joe Jonas' fiancé Sophie Turner and Kevin's wife, Danielle.