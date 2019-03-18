Register
13:58 GMT +318 March 2019
    A miner slowly carries a heavy load of wet coal

    One Killed, Dozen Injured in Protest for Jobs at Aluminium Plant in India

    © AFP 2018 / ROBERTO SCHMIDT / FILES
    Asia & Pacific
    The protestors had lost their land to a mining company and were seeking jobs in the mineral processing facility. The company had reportedly flouted many mandatory norms and had commenced operations in contravention of court orders.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): At least one villager was killed while over 40 injured as a major clash erupted on Monday between villagers and Vedanta Resources — one of the world's biggest mining companies — in the eastern Indian state of Odisha. 

    The local administration has told Sputnik that villagers were protesting outside of Vedanta's Lanjigarh factory used for aluminium processing. They were seeking jobs in the factory. The situation spiralled out of control and the factory's security personnel had to resort to violent measures to control protesters. The people involved in the protests had earlier lost their land to the mining firm.

    Indian residents along with their children hold placards and shout slogan demanding to shutdown a copper smelter company 'Sterlite' at Thoothukudi in Chennai on April 1, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / ARUN SANKAR
    Ten Killed in Violent Protests Against Vedanta’s Copper Plant in South India
    The deceased has been identified as Dani Patra, a native of Chhatrapur, which is around five kilometres away from Lanjigarh. Angry villagers have staged road blockades and organised demonstrations against the violence.

    Tribal residents and villagers have been fighting against mining in the region since 2004 when Vedanta set up a pit-head alumina refinery at Lanjigarh. Despite massive protests, environmental laws deing violated and tribal consent was not being sought before mining by the company commenced ioperations in Niyamgiri hills. In 2013 the Supreme Court of India gave a clear direction that mining clearance can only be given if local people agree to the project — a verdict that was hailed as a first of its kind. A referendum was conducted in the region and all 12 villages selected by the government had voted against the project.

    Tags:
    clash, protesters, jobs, police, Odisha, India
