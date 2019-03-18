NZ Teenager Charged With Sharing Mosque Shooting Video - Reports

The New Zealand court charged a teenager on Monday from the city of Christchurch with spreading online the notorious Brenton Tarrant's footage of the Friday's mosque massacre, AFP reported, citing court documents.

A shooter — who was involved in Friday's attack on two Christchurch mosques — streamed online the massacre at one of the terror scenes, with video quickly going viral on social media. New Zealand police have urged people to avoid sharing links to the video. Facebook, in turn, said that the network had been notified by the police about the video soon after the beginning of the livestream and promptly removed the footage along with the attacker's Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The shootings, which have been described as a terrorist attack by the country's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, have claimed the lives of 50 people, while dozens of others have been wounded, according to the latest data. A 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Harrison Tarrant was charged with murder soon after the attack. On Saturday, a New Zealand court ordered that he should remain in custody until 5 April.

Police consider that three out of the four detained after the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch have no links to the attack, New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush said at a press conference on Sunday.

According to Bush, following the shooting, police detained a man and a woman after firearms were found in their car. The woman has already been released, while the man has been charged with illegal actions associated with fire arms. A third detainee was charged with incitement to racial discrimination and will face trial on Monday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW