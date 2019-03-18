UN Chief Extends Condolences to Families of Indonesia Flash Flood Victims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his condolences to the families of victims of flash floods that hit eastern Indonesia, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life, destruction of property and displacement of people due to flash floods and landslides in Sentani, Jayapura and Papua, and of the earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara Province in Indonesia. The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Indonesia", Dujarric said.

The United Nations also expressed its readiness to cooperate with the Indonesian authorities in responding to the humanitarian needs resulting from these natural disasters.

On Sunday, media reported that the number of people who have lost their lives in flash floods that hit Indonesia's eastern Papua province had reached 63 people. In addition, five people were killed and over 30 were injured during a landslide caused by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Lombok Island.

Saturday's deadly flash floods come less than two months after the deadly landslides in the country's South Sulawesi province claimed the lives of almost 70 people. Floods and landslides are reportedly frequent in Indonesia, especially in the monsoon — during the rainy season.

