Drake Halts Paris Concert to Pay Tribute to NZ Christchurch Shooter Victims

Described by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as the nation's "darkest day", the 15 March Christchurch terror massacre saw 50 people killed and at least 50 injured.

Canadian rapper Drake stopped a Paris concert last week to commemorate those ‘families that were affected' by the Friday mosque shootings.

"I saw some really terrible things happened in New Zealand, I just want to talk about it because a lot of my friends and a lot of people I work with are from a Muslim background," Drake said.

"I want you to know, that when there's terrible things going on in the world, we can still look around this room tonight and see something beautiful because we've got all people of all races, all places, all religions and look, we're in here showing love tonight," the Grammy award winner continued. "I want send my love to all the families that were affected. We're praying for you and will spread more love just like this across the world. Paris, I'm proud of you all tonight. I love you all."

Drake sending out prayers to everyone that was affected in New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/tDneaxjJDb — 🇮🇶 سمير 🇸🇴 (@TakeCare90s) March 16, 2019

Drake joins many other celebrities mourning the victims of the Christchurch shootings. Earlier, hip-hop star Nicky Minaj expressed her condolences via Twitter.

My heart is with our Muslim brothers & sisters at this time; after the senseless act in New Zealand. ♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) March 16, 2019

