Register
19:58 GMT +317 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, 17 March, 2019, where one of two mass shootings occurred

    'War Against Peace': Imams REVEAL Scary Details of Christchurch Bloodbath

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand (37)
    0 20

    On Saturday, a New Zealand court ruled that 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant should stay in custody without plea until 5 April. Earlier, he was charged with murder following the 15 March Christchurch mosque attacks which claimed the lives of 50 people.

    Speaking to New Zealand’s Herald newspaper for the first time after the 15 March bloodbath, Al Noor Mosque imam Gamal Fouda admitted that several seconds after the massacre, he could not understand what was going on and thought that some youngsters were playing around.

    “Then the shooting started heavily”, he said, adding that “people ran towards the big hole [in the glass]”.

    READ MORE: New Zealand PM Vows to Change Gun Legislation After Christchurch Mosque Massacre

    “Most of the people, they run through the window. That's why on this right side [of the building] only a few people were killed. But the left side, they fell on each other and they piled on top of each other. He was just standing and aiming at them”, Fouda added.

    The imam said that the gunman shoot towards “any noise coming from anywhere” as he calmly kept guarding people, “shooting and shooting and shooting”.

    “We couldn't even breathe from the smoke and the bullets flying everywhere. When he would run out of bullets, we were not sure if he had left because there was silence. He came back and he started shooting again. Those people who came out from [hiding], he shot them again. Because we didn't know he was coming back”, Fouda went on to say.

    He added that the shooter sprayed bullets into the piles of bodies, and that “thanks to God he [the killer] did not know where we were”. Fouda said he still cannot believe that he is alive. 

    READ MORE: Steam Removes Over 100 Accounts Praising New Zealand Mosque Shooter

    “You are one family. I would like to send my sincere condolences to all New Zealanders. [Friday] was a war against all Muslims but I considerate it [a war] against all New Zealand and New Zealanders”, he pointed out, urging people to stand up against terrorism and against what he described as a “war against peace”. 

    Fouda spoke alongside fellow Christchurch imam Alabi Lateef Zirullah, who survived the Linwood Mosque massacre and told the Herald that he asked “brothers” to go down right after the shooting began.

    “No one listened to me until unfortunately he came from behind and he shot one of our brothers [in] the head through the window. He saw him standing and shot him [through] the window. When glass got broken and the brother fell down, everyone realised to go down”, Zirullah explained.

    He also said that he cannot believe that he managed to survive the bloodshed.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Confirms New Zealand Shooting Suspect Visited Turkey Twice

    The UN Security Council
    © AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
    UN Security Council Condemns in 'Strongest Terms' Terror Attack in New Zealand
    “I thought I'd be gone. I was ready to die because I felt for the brothers”, he said.

    The two imams’ remarks came after New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the gunman intended to continue his attack when he was apprehended by police officers.

    She added that 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant was in custody 36 minutes after the police received the first call about the massacre which left at least 50 people dead and 48 more injured.

    Topic:
    Deadly Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand (37)

    Related:

    New Zealand Police Arrest Suspect After Mass Mosque Shooting in Christchurch
    Alleged New Zealand Mosque Gunman 'Brenton Tarrant' Livestreamed Entire Shooting
    New Zealand Police Urge Mosques to Shut Doors Amid Christchurch's Shooting
    Mosque Attacker in New Zealand's Christchurch an Australian Citizen - PM
    What is Known So Far About the Shooter Who Attacked Two New Zealand Mosques
    Tags:
    imam, mass shooting, shooter, massacre, gunman, mosque, police, Christchurch, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse