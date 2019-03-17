Pakistani PM Announces National Award for Man Who Died Trying to Stop NZ Gunman

The deadly massacre in two mosques rocked New Zealand's eastern city of Christchurch on Friday, leaving 50 killed and dozens injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that heroic Pakistani national Rashid Naeem, who died after trying to stop the New Zealand attacker, will be given a national award.

Imran Khan also announced aid for the families of the nine Pakistani victims in the shootings.

We stand ready to extend all our support to the families of Pakistani victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch. Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid who was martyred trying to tackle the White Supremacist terrorist & his courage will be recognized with a national award. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 17, 2019

​Rashid, a resident of Jinnahabad in Abbottabad and a professor in New Zealand, was at the Al-Noor Mosque in Christchurch when gunman Tarrant attacked the worshippers.

His son, 22-year-old Talha Naeem, was also killed by the shooter inside the mosque.

On Friday, 28-year-old Australian gunman and self-described terrorist Brenton Tarrant murdered 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying it was the country's "darkest day".