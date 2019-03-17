Pakistan Military Claims Indian Spy Drone Shot Down Along Line of Control

The interception happened an estimated 150 meters inside Pakistani territory in the Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control which separates the Indian and Pakistani sections of the disputed Jammu and Kasmir regions.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson for Pakistan Armed Forces, in a Saturday tweet, claimed that the national army shot down what he described as ‘an Indian spying quadcopter'.

Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along Line of Control.

The quadcopter had come 150 meters inside Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/iOayvEZEff — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) March 16, 2019

The Indian army has not yet commented on the claim.

On Monday the Times of India reported that Tariq Naqash, a Pakistani journalist, tweeted a photo of what he called ‘Indian spy drone' being shot down by Pakistan's army although it appears to be, according to an Indian media report citing a US news agency, an old photo of a US drone that crashed in the US state of Arizona in 2006.

Another Indian spy drone downed by #Pakistan army in Kot Kotehra village of the Khoiratta sector in Kotli district of AJK. Local Journalist Sajid Ali claims. pic.twitter.com/LwCU9gHsti — Jalaluddin Mughal (@Jalalmughal) March 11, 2019

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose again in February after Indian Air Force airstrikes against alleged terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Balakot, Pakistan. The former announced that they had shot down two Indian warplanes and captured an Indian pilot, who was later released as a "peace gesture" toward New Delhi.