Police Officer Shot Dead by Militants in Kashmir

SPO Khushboo Jan was attacked by militants at close range in the district's Vehil village.
The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.
A lady special police officer (SPO) was shot & killed outside her home in South Kashmir earlier today. I condemn this act of terror & extend my condolences to her family & all her J&K police colleagues.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 16, 2019
"She suffered critical bullet injuries around 2.40 p.m. and was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed," the police said in a statement as quoted by CanIndia.
SPOs are employed by state police to combat terrorism in the state.
According to the police, the area was cordoned off and a hunt for the attackers has been launched.
