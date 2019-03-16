Police Officer Shot Dead by Militants in Kashmir

According to NDTV, a Special Police Officer (SPO) was shot dead by terrorists outside her house in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

SPO Khushboo Jan was attacked by militants at close range in the district's Vehil village.

READ MORE: Indians Lambast NYT for Calling Kashmir Terror Attack an 'Explosion

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

A lady special police officer (SPO) was shot & killed outside her home in South Kashmir earlier today. I condemn this act of terror & extend my condolences to her family & all her J&K police colleagues. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 16, 2019

"She suffered critical bullet injuries around 2.40 p.m. and was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed," the police said in a statement as quoted by CanIndia.

SPOs are employed by state police to combat terrorism in the state.

According to the police, the area was cordoned off and a hunt for the attackers has been launched.