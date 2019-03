According to Aninews, police in West Godavari have seized $10,000 worth of gold during a check-up. In addition to the precious metal, police also seized an unspecified amount of cash.

The man who was carrying gold and money failed to show any documents concerning the gold he was carrying.

The man, while transporting the gold in a car, was stopped in a regular police check-up, during which the gold was found.

Security measures have been stepped up in the country ahead of elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly on 11 April.