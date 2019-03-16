New Zealand Shooter Planned to Continue Attack When Police Caught Him - PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The gunman who perpetrated fatal shootings at two mosques in New Zealand intended to continue his attack when he was apprehended by the law enforcement, the country's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said on Saturday.

"The offender was mobile. There were two other firearms in the vehicle that the offender was in, and it absolutely was his intention to continue with his attack," Ardern told a press conference in Christchurch.

The prime minister continued by adding that the charged individual was in custody 36 minutes after the police received the first call about the incident.

A complex and comprehensive investigation into the attack was underway, Ardern pointed out.

"Thirty-nine people remain in hospital and 11 in ICU [intensive care units]. Those injured range from young children to the elderly. They include men, women and children and they were among those who have been both killed in and injured," the prime minister added.

The audio recording of Ardern's press conference was published by New Zealand Herald.

The shooter broke into two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, opening fire on those who were inside. Ardern said on Friday that 49 people had been killed in the attack.