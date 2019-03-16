Register
05:51 GMT +316 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Helmet and Flack Jackets of UN Peacekeepers

    UNSC to Extend Peacekeeping Mandate in Afghanistan

    © Flickr / United Nations Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council unanimously agreed to extend the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for a period of six months, French Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anne Gueguen said.

    "The result of the voting is as follows: the draft resolution received 15 votes in favor, the draft resolution has been adopted unanimously as resolution 2460 of 2019", Gueguen said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday. The document, drafted by Germany and Indonesia, prolongs the UNAMA mandate so that the mission can continue its support for peaceful reconciliation, elections, regional cooperation, reconstruction and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

    READ MORE: US, Taliban Agree on American Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan – Reports

    However, the United States expressed concern over the fact that the UNAMA’s mandate was not extended for one year as it had been done before and blamed China for the outcome.

    US troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan
    © REUTERS / Omar Sobhani
    It's Time for US to Responsibly Leave Afghanistan, There Won't Be Vacuum - Moscow
    "We are deeply disappointed that the Council was not able to come to a consensus on the resolution renewing the mission's mandate for the full one year", US Deputy Representative to the United Nations Jonathan Cohen said. "China held the resolution hostage and insisted on making it about Chinese national political priorities rather than the people of Afghanistan".

    Cohen said the UN Security Council had to accept the short-term technical rollover and expressed the willingness to reconvene after the six months to prolong the mandate.

    China said the UN Security Council failed to come to a consensus because of the differences on the fundamental principles of extending UNAMA’s mandate.

    READ MORE: Opium, Oil, Proxy Wars: Ex-Reagan Adm. Official on US' Long Afghanistan Saga

    Guards Armor Regiment before departure to Russia. Soviet troops withdrawal from Afghanistan. (File)
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Graschenkov
    Gorbachev: Soviet Party, Military, People Supported Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
    "The Council failed to reach agreement on the extension of the substantive content of the draft resolution because differences still persist", China's Ambassador to the United Nations Ma Zhaoxu said.

    One of them is that one member has persistently refused to accept constructive opinions, put forward by other members, which has poisoned the atmosphere for consultations, Ma added.

    Related:

    Russian Security Services: Daesh Picked N Afghanistan as New Centre of Caliphate
    India Receives First Shipment From Afghanistan via Iran’s Chabahar Port
    US, Taliban Agree on American Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan – Reports
    India, Afghanistan Open Another Air Freight Corridor to Bypass Pakistan
    UN: At Least 20 Killed, 10 Missing in Flash Floods in South Afghanistan (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    peacekeeping, mission, extension, UN Security Council (UNSC), Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse