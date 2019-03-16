Register
16 March 2019
    US Department of Homeland Security

    US Not Aware of Any Threats Connected to New Zealand Mosques Massacre

    CC BY 2.0 / killbox
    Asia & Pacific
    Topic:
    Deadly Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    101

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US officials have no indication of threats against Muslims in the United States or any connections between terrorists who killed 49 people at two mosques in New Zealand, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a press release on Friday.

    "We are not aware of any current, credible or active threat domestically, nor of any current information regarding obvious ties between the perpetrators in New Zealand and anyone in the United States," the statement said.

    Earlier on Friday, mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, left at least 49 people dead and dozens more injured.

    Nielsen said that the US Department of Homeland Security is aware of fears of many Muslims in the United States, especially those gathering for Friday prayers.

    READ MORE: UN Security Council Condemns in 'Strongest Terms' Terror Attack in New Zealand 

    After the attacks in Christchurch Andrew Cuomo, New York Governor announced that state police will increase its patrols near mosques and houses of worship.

    Police block the road near the shooting at a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday
    © AP Photo / Mark Baker
    Nearly $1 Million Donated to New Zealand Shooting Victims – Report
    The governor offered his condolences to New Zealand and the victims' families, and reaffirmed New York's support for the Muslim community in the wake of violence stemming from Islamophobia.

    After the shootings New Zealand officials have detained four individuals, including a man charged with murder. None of the detainees previously appeared on terrorist watch lists, officials said.

    Topic:
    Deadly Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand

    Tags:
    mosques, shooting, Kirstjen Nielsen, United States, Christchurch, New Zealand
