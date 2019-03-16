UN Security Council Condemns in 'Strongest Terms' Terror Attack in New Zealand

“The members of the Security Council condemn in the strongest possible terms the hideous attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, earlier today,” French Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anne Gueguen said. "The members of the council express their deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed, and they offer their empathy to the people and the government of New Zealand.”
Gueguen asked all members who were present at the meeting to rise for a moment of silence for the victims of the massacre.
READ MORE: What is Known So Far About the Shooter Who Attacked Two New Zealand Mosques
Earlier on Friday, a gunman opened fire at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, injuring more than 40 people. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying it was the country's "darkest day."
A 28-year old man has been charged with murder and three others were being questioned, reports said. Ardern said earlier that none of the suspects had been on terrorist watch lists.
READ MORE: Alleged New Zealand Mosque Gunman 'Brenton Tarrant' Livestreamed Entire Shooting
All comments
Show new comments (0)