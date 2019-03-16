UN Security Council Condemns in 'Strongest Terms' Terror Attack in New Zealand

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The United Nations Security Council condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack at two mosques in New Zealand in which at least 49 people were killed, the envoy for France, which currently holds the council's rotating presidency, said on Friday.

“The members of the Security Council condemn in the strongest possible terms the hideous attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, earlier today,” French Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anne Gueguen said. "The members of the council express their deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed, and they offer their empathy to the people and the government of New Zealand.”

Gueguen asked all members who were present at the meeting to rise for a moment of silence for the victims of the massacre.

Earlier on Friday, a gunman opened fire at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, injuring more than 40 people. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying it was the country's "darkest day."

The gunman who espoused racist and anti-immigration views live streamed the first of two attacks at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch before driving three miles to a second mosque in the city suburbs to continue his rampage, according to published reports.

A 28-year old man has been charged with murder and three others were being questioned, reports said. Ardern said earlier that none of the suspects had been on terrorist watch lists.

