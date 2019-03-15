Russian Security Services: Daesh Picked N Afghanistan as New Centre of Caliphate

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that US-led forces in Syria have recaptured all of the territory once held by Daesh*.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday that the Daesh terror group has picked Northern Afghanistan as the new centre of its so-called caliphate.

Daesh terrorists have significantly strengthened their positions in Northern Afghanistan and incidents on the country's border have intensified, according to Russia's FSB.

The remark comes after on Thursday President Donald Trump said that US-led forces in Syria have recaptured all of the territory once held by Daesh.

In December, Trump announced that US forces would soon leave Syria and declared the Daesh terror group defeated in the country.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

