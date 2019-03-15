New Zealand Police Arrest Suspect After Mass Mosque Shooting in Christchurch

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The hospital in New Zealand's city of Christchurch is expecting to receive about 40 to 50 injured people after mass shootings at two local mosques, local media reported Friday.

The shooting happened in the afternoon on Friday, the Stuff news outlet reported. The outlet added, citing former president of the Muslim Association of Canterbury, Mohammed Jama, that around 01:40 p.m. local time on Friday, a gunman entered a mosque in Christchurch and opened fire as around 300 people were inside the building praying.

Shooter came in Masjid al Noor Christchurch #NewZealand at 2pm during Jum'ah. Ah I see blood. Witnesses report people have been killed:(pic.twitter.com/M3C1JhsZ9z — rima (@chahrima) March 15, 2019

The emergency department of the Christchurch Hospital has reportedly been cleared out. Meanwhile, Radio New Zealand reported, citing a local child care center manager, that 30 people had been injured or killed by the Christchurch mosque gunman. Moreover, an active shooting has also been reportedly unfolding at the city hospital.

New Zealand Herald reported, that the second mosque targeted by the attack was located in the suburb of Linwood. Police advised local residents to stay indoors, while local schools and public buildings have reportedly been placed on lockdown.

2/2… off the streets and indoors until further notice. Christchurch schools will be locked down until further notice.Police thanks the public for their cooperation and will provide further updates to keep residents informed. — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) 15 марта 2019 г.

New Zealand's police said that one individual was in custody and there have been multiple fatalities due to a firearms incident in New Zealand's east coast city of Christchurch where mass shootings have been reported at three locations.

"We have one person in custody but we are unsure if there are other people. Multiple fatalities are, as far as we know, at two locations — a mosque at Deans Ave and another mosque at Linwood Ave, Christchurch," Commissioner Mike Bush said in a video statement published by police on Facebook. "We are unsure if there are any other locations outside of that area that are under threat", Bush added.

The police subsequently wrote on Twitter that they were working "at a number of scenes".

4/5…residents to stay inside. We ask all mosques nationally to shut their doors, and advise that people refrain from visiting these premises until further notice. — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) 15 марта 2019 г.

​

