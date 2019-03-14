Japanese Gravure Idol's Passion for THIS STUFF Amazes Netizens (PHOTOS)

Shihomi Yoshino, a gravure idol from Japan well known for posting racy photos of herself on social media, has apparently managed to captivate the attention of a significant portion of her online audience via a rather unorthodox stunt, SoraNews24 reports.
Rather than simply enticing her fans with more provocative images, she invited them to take a look at her personal bathroom, where a truly “fishy” sight awaited them.
こちらがグラビアアイドルのお風呂場になります pic.twitter.com/SmK8J5Kt3x— 吉野七宝実 (@Shihomi0305) 6 марта 2019 г.
She then went on to take part in a “dried fish gravure photo shoot”, apparently even using one of the photos as her new profile picture.
こんなにバズったの初めてなんで干物グラビアやってみました😂— 吉野七宝実 (@Shihomi0305) 6 марта 2019 г.
新しく知ってくださった皆さんありがとうございます！
釣りとボルダリングが趣味のグラビアアイドルです。 pic.twitter.com/tBE6RD64dy
#新しいプロフィール画像— 吉野七宝実 (@Shihomi0305) 8 марта 2019 г.
干物グラビアの人感増し増しにしてみました🐟#干物グラビア pic.twitter.com/qXYeWOEycu
According to the media outlet, Yoshino herself said it wasn’t simply some kind of publicity stunt as she actually “has a real passion for fish and fishing”.
こいつの風呂場ですw pic.twitter.com/k0CY4QLJRU— 吉野七宝実 (@Shihomi0305) 6 марта 2019 г.
And while some netizens wondered how her bathroom might smell because of all the fish stored there, Yoshino explained that it’s not a problem as “she prepared the fish properly beforehand”.
"Completely remove the innards and bloody bits near the spine. I use a toothbrush to scrape away all the unnecessary bits. Then, boil the fish in a litre of water with 150 grams of salt, two tablespoons of sugar, and some herbs (this time I used bay leaf and basil) before leaving it overnight to marinate", she advised.
