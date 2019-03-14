Japanese Gravure Idol's Passion for THIS STUFF Amazes Netizens (PHOTOS)

According to Yoshino herself, the contents of her bathroom produce no unpleasant odour due to the way she prepared them, and even shared the recipe with her fans.

Shihomi Yoshino, a gravure idol from Japan well known for posting racy photos of herself on social media, has apparently managed to captivate the attention of a significant portion of her online audience via a rather unorthodox stunt, SoraNews24 reports.

Rather than simply enticing her fans with more provocative images, she invited them to take a look at her personal bathroom, where a truly “fishy” sight awaited them.

​She then went on to take part in a “dried fish gravure photo shoot”, apparently even using one of the photos as her new profile picture.

​According to the media outlet, Yoshino herself said it wasn’t simply some kind of publicity stunt as she actually “has a real passion for fish and fishing”.

​And while some netizens wondered how her bathroom might smell because of all the fish stored there, Yoshino explained that it’s not a problem as “she prepared the fish properly beforehand”.

"Completely remove the innards and bloody bits near the spine. I use a toothbrush to scrape away all the unnecessary bits. Then, boil the fish in a litre of water with 150 grams of salt, two tablespoons of sugar, and some herbs (this time I used bay leaf and basil) before leaving it overnight to marinate", she advised.