2 Dead, Dozens Injured in Foot-Over Bridge Collapse in Mumbai (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik) — At least two persons have been killed and 23 injured as a foot-over bridge outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) railway station in India's financial capital Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening. The section of the bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building collapsed, according to the Mumbai police.
"Injured persons are being shifted to hospitals. Traffic affected," police officials told the media.
— Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) March 14, 2019
Foot over bridge near Mumbai CST station collapsed. Several injured taken to nearby hospital.#Mumbai #Bridge #CST #BridgeCollapsed pic.twitter.com/xnnsZXWmxy
— Poonam kaushal (@poonamkaushel) March 14, 2019
