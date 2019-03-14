2 Dead, Dozens Injured in Foot-Over Bridge Collapse in Mumbai (VIDEO)

Initial reports suggest that two persons died and according to police, 23 other persons sustained injuries and have been shifted to St George and GT hospitals in Mumbai. At least four of the injured are in critical condition.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — At least two persons have been killed and 23 injured as a foot-over bridge outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) railway station in India's financial capital Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening. The section of the bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building collapsed, according to the Mumbai police.

"Injured persons are being shifted to hospitals. Traffic affected," police officials told the media.

This is the second such incident of foot-over bridge collapse at Mumbai railway station after 23 people died in a stampede on the staircase of a narrow foot-over bridge on 29 September 2017, during the morning rush hour.

